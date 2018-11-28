Idaho Medicaid Expansion May Be Derailed

Two thirds of Idaho voters approved Medicaid expansion. I can’t find anyone who’ll admit they cast a vote of approval.

I’m reminded of the story about Lou Gehrig’s farewell. Hundreds of thousands of people claim to have been there, which means an already big stadium violated fire code. The game wasn’t even sold out!

Maybe all along people voting for expansion were virtue signaling and didn’t really think it would happen.

Maybe it won’t. The Idaho Freedom Foundation believes the wording of the proposition doesn’t pass constitutional muster.

Lawyer Bryan Smith has filed suit on behalf of the Foundation. He joined us in studio. You can listen by clicking here or below.