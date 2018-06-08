Idaho Milk Products to Expand Jerome Business

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – A Jerome dairy facility is set to expand.

Idaho Milk Products said on Friday that it will invest $26 million to grow its specialized milk protein concentrate and dairy ingredients business.

The project will include expanding its processing capacity to accommodate an additional 1 million pounds per day of locally sourced milk, investments in new research and development capabilities, enhanced employee facilities and an expanded warehouse. It will also hire about 25 new employees.

“The project is possible because of the very strong foundation laid by everyone at Idaho Milk Products over the years, the support of our local and state bodies and the partnerships we have developed with our customers,” CEO Daragh Maccabee said in a prepared statement.

“I thank everyone that has helped to bring us to this point and look forward with excitement to the next phase of the Idaho Milk Products story.”

The company said the expansion project is slated for completion by August 2019.