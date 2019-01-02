Idaho Million Dollar Winners to Be Announced Thursday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Those who purchased Idaho 1,000,000 Rattle tickets will know if they are winners Thursday. According to the Idaho Lottery, all 250,000 tickets for the raffle sold out on Friday afternoon last week. Someone who purchased a ticket will win $1,000,000 during the drawing, but many more prizes are handed out including two $10,000 prizes, 550 prized of $200, and 6,800 $25 prizes. Many players may have won prizes on-the-spot when they purchased tickets with ten early bird prizes of $1,000 dollars. Plus, every 25,000th ticket sold is worth $1,000. The Idaho Lottery says this year's raffle has brought in more than $600,000 for public schools, the Permanent Building Fund and other beneficiaries. Players can watch the winning number Thursday on KTVB/KTFT News Channel 7 in the Magic Valley or go to idaholottery.com or call 208-334-4656; there is also an app for your mobile phone called Idaho Lottery Check-a-Ticket.