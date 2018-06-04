Idaho Motorcyclist Sent to Hospital After Crash Near Weiser

WEISER, Idaho (KLIX) – An Idaho motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after riding head-on into a commercial vehicle.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Indianhead Road on U.S. Highway 95 near Weiser.

Michael Richards, 54, of Payette was driving the motorcycle northbound on Highway 95 when he failed to slow for other vehicles turning west onto Indianhead Road. He crossed the southbound lanes of Highway 95, and struck head-on a commercial vehicle pulling a single trailer, driven by Yunieski Riveron Gonzalez, 35, of Houston, Texas.

Richards was taken by ground ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.