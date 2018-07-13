Idaho Motorcyclist Sent to Hospital After Crash

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Another Idaho motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after crashing a motorcycle in eastern Idaho.

The 38-year-old man, Dustin Lamb, was riding a motorcycle Thursday evening near 550 North and Bassett Road when the crash happened, according to Idaho State Police. Lamb, of Roberts, went off the road and into a ditch at the corner of 2900 E. and Bassett Road.