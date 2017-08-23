Idaho Mountains Go Dark After Moon’s Shadow Passes Over

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Millions of Americans got the chance to see an event of a lifetime on August 21, 2017, including thousands of people in Idaho. Many areas in the Gem State became prime viewing spots to view full totality nestled in valleys below beautiful mountain ranges. One such area was the Little Lost River Valley in Idaho, just north of the tiny community of Howe. Check out this dash cam video of the Lemhi Mountain range go dark as the moon shadow passed over (note: time stamp is an hour off)