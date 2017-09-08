Idaho National Guard Mourns General’s Passing
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Idaho National Guard is mourning the loss of one of its own today.
Former Adjutant General and Commanding General Maj. Gen. Larry Lafrenz has passed away, according to information from the National Guard.
“Gen. Lafrenz's unwavering stewardship of the Idaho Military Division has shaped it into the outstanding organization it is today," reads the news release. "Many of our ongoing successes are attributed to his tireless work during his long career. We are thankful for his decades of dedicated leadership to our state and nation. He will be greatly missed.