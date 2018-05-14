Idaho Needs a Constitutional Change to Protect Rural Political Power

Idahoans aren't the only people asking how all the newcomers to the state will change the traditional character. National media are closely watching the growth as this story from the New York Times makes clear.

it leaves vast rural tracts out in the cold when it comes to decision making

The ongoing conclusion is most of the new people aren’t just Republicans but even more conservative than native born Idaho Republicans, however.

I think we need to consider the bulk of the population will reside in Ada and Canyon Counties to the point future statewide elections will be decided exclusively in that region. Legislative seats will also be apportioned and be heavily weighted for urban and suburban decisions. In places like New York State and Illinois it leaves vast rural tracts out in the cold when it comes to decision making.