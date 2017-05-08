Idaho, Nevada and Utah Have More of This Than Any Other State

It always scares me when I learn something. It doesn't happen often, but when it does, it's startling. That happened today. I learned that Idaho, Nevada and Utah have more of something than any other US states.

I can thank Field & Stream for this new knowledge. They shared an article about federal land ownership and revealed that our part of the country is tops when it comes to federal land available for hunting and fishing.

Nevada has the most federal land with over 84%. Utah has nearly 65% and Idaho tops 61%.

The gist of the Field & Stream article has to do with the fear of many sportsmen that they'll lose hunting and fishing possibilities if the states get the land and decide to sell it or worse.