Idaho News Media Rejects Healthcare Warning From Rick Santorum

Think media has a bias? Think media has a bias when it comes to socialized medicine? Think media has a bias against Republicans?

During his 12 years in the U.S. Senate and beyond, Pennsylvania’s Rick Santorum developed a reputation as being knowledgeable about healthcare issues. He may know more than some doctors. Santorum served as a Director for Universal Health Services , a hospital company based in his home state.

When he penned a guest commentary on Idaho’s Proposition 2 it was rejected by the state’s leading newspapers. Prop 2, as it’s called, would expand Medicaid to a group of working poor in Idaho. The state’s largest newspaper even admits nobody really knows what expansion would cost. Do you buy a product without knowing the price?

Santorum shared some of the disasters experienced by other states where expansion has already taken place. Thanks to Republican candidate for Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin, we can now see Santorum’s warning. Click on this link for more.