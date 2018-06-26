Idaho Not Quite the Most Patriotic Place in the USA

I believe most people living in Idaho consider the place to be the most dyed in the wool red, white and blue.

the farther you get from the Washington suburbs it really is a remarkable place with deep love of country

With Independence Day next week, WalletHub has designed a methodology to determine the most patriotic states in the country.

Idaho cracks the top 5 but sorry to say it’s not number one.

I didn’t expect to see Virginia listed first but the farther you get from the Washington suburbs it really is a remarkable place with deep love of country.