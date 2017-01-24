Idaho Has Newly Redesigned Website

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – The State of Idaho has a newly redesigned website, which was announced recently by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter.

“We want to that ensure interaction with Idaho’s State government is as pleasant and efficient as possible,” Otter said in a prepared statement. “Easy online access to information and services that citizens and businesses need is crucial in our increasingly digital world. I’m pleased to announce the new website design, which cost our taxpayers nothing.”

Not only does the website have a different look to it, but its functionality has improved.

The page’s main photo, which depicts Idaho’s scenic outdoors, will change seasonally; scroll and search options have been improved; and category lists make finding a certain link easier. In addition, the search results page is more robust, with content from online services, topics and state agency data. And, the redesign better accommodates mobile users.