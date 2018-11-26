Idaho Now Looks A Lot More Like France

One French demonstrator suggested his country is on the cusp of civil war . The weekend riots over a gasoline tax increase suggest a rough road ahead for the country.

A television talking head made a point this weekend about France’s generous social welfare system.

Much of the country is on a four day work week. The French are promised the moon, sun and stars by their own government. And have been for generations. Entitlement is a word used by liberal politicians across the Western World. The thing is, who pays for all these entitlements? Taxpayers .

Idaho isn’t culturally much like France on the surface, although. Two thirds of the state’s electorate voted for Medicaid expansion. Considering the tough talk about fiscal restraint by the majority of voters they won’t be happy when taxes are raised to cover the cost of the expanded program.

When the bill comes due are there going to be riots in the streets? Probably not in Idaho but some people really need lessons about how government works. Nothing is free.