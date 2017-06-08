Idaho Officials Approve Utility’s Plan to Close Coal Plant

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials have approved an Idaho utility company's plan to close a coal-fired power plant in Nevada about 10 years sooner than planned and raise monthly bills for customers.

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission announced Monday a settlement with Idaho Power to close the North Valmy Generating Station near Valmy, Nevada, by 2025. The average Idaho Power residential customer in southern Idaho will see an increase of about $1.20 per month. The company is seeking a similar agreement for its eastern Oregon customers.