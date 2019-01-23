Idaho On Fire Demands An End To Federal Land Management

The Big Burn exhibit at Idaho State Museum.
Picture by Bill Colley.

The national debt could be wiped away by Idaho’s mineral wealth.  Darr Moon is a geologist and engineer.  He grew up in the state’s mining country.  His family made its living mining.  His wife is a member of the Idaho House of Representatives. 

the day will come when the people of Idaho wrest control and management from a distant and bureaucratic federal government

The tale about the national debt is from a conversation we had with Mr. Moon on Magic Valley This Morning.  You can listen by clicking here or follow the video at page bottom.

Moon is launching a website called Idaho On Fire.  He already has a Facebook presence by the same name.  You can find the Facebook page by clicking here.

Moon is also a frequent contributor to various liberty minded publications.  He believes he can rally public support and explains the day will come when the people of Idaho wrest control and management from a distant and bureaucratic federal government.

Dorothy Moon is waging the same fight at the State Capitol and is part of a growing legislative effort for change.

Filed Under: bill colley, BLM, Bureau of Land Management, challis, Darr Moon, Dorothy Moon, Forest Service, Forestry, gold, Logging, mining, Owyhee, Salmon-Challis National Forest, Silver, the Big Burn, wallace idaho
Categories: American History, Colley's Commentary, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Political, Science
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top