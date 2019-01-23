Idaho On Fire Demands An End To Federal Land Management

The national debt could be wiped away by Idaho’s mineral wealth. Darr Moon is a geologist and engineer. He grew up in the state’s mining country. His family made its living mining. His wife is a member of the Idaho House of Representatives.

The tale about the national debt is from a conversation we had with Mr. Moon on Magic Valley This Morning. You can listen by clicking here or follow the video at page bottom.

Moon is launching a website called Idaho On Fire. He already has a Facebook presence by the same name. You can find the Facebook page by clicking here .

Moon is also a frequent contributor to various liberty minded publications . He believes he can rally public support and explains the day will come when the people of Idaho wrest control and management from a distant and bureaucratic federal government.

Dorothy Moon is waging the same fight at the State Capitol and is part of a growing legislative effort for change.