Idaho Parents Be Aware: Some Crayons Found To Have Asbestos

There has been studies done on Playskool crayons to show they have a toxic level of asbestos in them. So make sure you check your school supplies.

Advocacy groups are asking stores like Dollar Tree and Amazon to take the Playskool brand of crayons off the shelf.

According to the Washington Post , some independent studies suggest that their crayons do not contain asbestos, which can cause mesothelioma and cancer.

I mean, technically if kids don't inhale or ingest crayons they should be ok. But, these are kids we are talking about. They put everything in their mouth. So just be aware of your school supply brands