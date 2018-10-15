Idaho Parents Invited to Review Education Surveys

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – Parent and school staff can review draft surveys for Idaho schools through near the end of the month.

The draft surveys, developed by education stakeholders as part of a new Accountability Framework for Idaho schools, are available for review and feedback until Oct. 26, according to an Idaho State Department of Education news release on Monday.

You can review them and offer feedback here .

The proposed Parent Engagement and Satisfaction Survey asks parents and guardians to assess varied factors of their children’s learning environment, including: school leadership’s engagement with parents, student safety, available resources, adequate facilities and staffing levels, clear expectations and challenging work that meets children’s individual needs. The survey also invites parents to assess what they like most and least about their child’s school and submit suggestions for improvement.

A committee will meet Oct. 30 to review the feedback and finalize the surveys. After that, according to the news release, the surveys will be presented to the State Board of Education in December for approval before distribution to Idaho parents and school staff in the spring.