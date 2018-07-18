Idaho Parks and Rec: Kids 14 and Under Must Have Life Jacket

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idahoans are reminded that anyone 14 and under out recreating on the water must have a life jacket, it is the law. The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation says children must have a Coast Guard approved life jacket if they are on a vessel 19 feet or less. Adult operators of the vessel could be subject to a $99 citation if any children 14 and under are not wearing a life jacket. “County marine deputies are reporting numerous instances around the state where kids without life jackets are out boating with parents in small motor boats and paddle craft”, said David Dahms, IDPR Boating Program Manager, in a prepared statement. That includes watercraft like paddle boats, kayaks, rafts and canoes. For resources on enjoying Idaho waters in a boat or other watercraft go to www.boatidaho.gov.