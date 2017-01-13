Idaho Police Get Help From Citizens On Snowy Road

Usually we look to the men in blue to rescue us in scary situations but every once in a while it is the Police that need our help. Specifically, they need our 4 wheel drive vehicles.

The storm last week dropped a lot of snow all over Idaho and Nampa was no exception. Someone got video of a police car stuck in snow being rescued by an all wheel drive Subaru.

These kind of rescues happened all across Idaho and warmed the hearts of many on days that were otherwise just cold.