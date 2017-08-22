IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho State Police are investigating the death of a man after he was hit several times by cars while lying in the roadway near Idaho Falls last week.

In a statement, ISP say at just before 1 a.m. August 17, Alexis Fehringer, age 41, was lying in the road on Interstate 15 and was run over by several cars. Police say only one car returned to the scene of the crash where Fehringer died. ISP has sought the help of anyone who may have seen anything. Any tips can be reported by calling the ISP District 6 office at (208)525-7377.