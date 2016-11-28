Idaho Police Officer Jumped By Armed Man In Trunk (WATCH)

Just in case you think being a police officer is easy, here's a reminder that it absolutely isn't. NBC News shared video of a police officer that was ambushed by an armed man that was hiding in the trunk of a car in Lewiston, Idaho.

NBC affiliate KHQ provided details of what led to this encounter.

Lewiston Police officers were looking for 20-year-old Jesse Harrell Monday night. Harrell was wanted for felony assault and for allegedly causing $8,000 worth of damage to a slot machine at the Clearwater Casino. While watching a house during their search for Harrell, officers pulled over an unlicensed car driven by Harrell's mother, 47-year-old Angelia Barnett-Harrell, on 16th Avenue.

This story fortunately had a happy ending. Well, maybe not happy, but at least no one was seriously injured. Another officer assisted the initial officer and restrained the wanted guy who proceeded to fight (and bite) the policemen. KHQ is reporting that he's in jail on a $30,000 bond on numerous charges.