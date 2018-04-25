Idaho Politicians Despised Trump Before They Liked Him

There is a great line in Casablanca from the spineless Captain Louis Renault. When asked about his politics he replies he blows whichever way the wind blows and at the moment it blows from Vichy. Vichy was the home of the French government collaborating with Germany after France surrendered.

When Donald Trump was running for President he had few friends in the Idaho GOP establishment. Then he was suddenly the nominee. He picked up a few allies but was denounced by many Republicans after the release of the infamous groping tape.Then, quite surprisingly, Trump was elected President.

Suddenly he had a great many friends in his party in Idaho (a historical footnote is many Republican leaders didn’t like Ronald Reagan until after Election Day in 1980).