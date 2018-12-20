Idaho Population Still Growing Rapidly

Idaho continues growing. Historically from volcanic activity, I suppose, although. More recently it's population growth. The Census Bureau has crunched numbers for the fiscal year ending this past summer. You can read details at this link.

Idaho ranked second for growth but the Bureau admits it's really a statistical tie with Nevada.

The only eastern state in the top 5 is Florida where it's warm. They also have nasty and large lizards and hurricanes.