Idaho Power Offers Money-saving Tips for Winter

There might not be snow on the ground, but the nights still turn chilly, tempting us to turn up the thermostat.

But turning up the stat comes with a price tag: literally, a higher heating bill.

If a bigger bill is something you don’t want this winter, there are several things you can do to keep the warm air in and the cold air out.

For starters, make sure your home is properly insulated, regularly check and change your furnace filter, and set your thermostat at 68 degrees when you’re home.

That might seem cool to a lot of people, but these tips from Idaho Power are proven ways that cut down on the heating bill.

The utility company offers several tips for homeowners during the winter months so that their heating bills don’t increase. Other suggestions include:

Upgrade to LED lighting

Adjust your water heater to 120 degrees and insulate water heating pipes

Check window seals and weather stripping for air leaks

There’s additional information in the video below. Or, visit Idaho Power’s online energy-saving tips . Check ‘em out and stay warm this winter without the added expense.