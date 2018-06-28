Idaho Power Releases 20,000 Catfish at Milner Reservoir

Idaho Fish and Game will compile the data toward the end of this year, and then we’ll have more info about how many of the fish are caught, how many anglers have been going after them, the most popular locations, etc. The surveys are typically done over multiple years to make sure you aren’t getting results that could be skewed by an unusual year. We’ll use the data to determine the success of the stocking program and how we might need to change it in the future to benefit anglers.