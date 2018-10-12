Idaho Power Releases More Than 70,000 Fish in Snake River

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Anglers will be happy: more than 70,000 rainbow trout were released this week at popular fishing spots along the Snake River, including Lower Salmon Falls Reservoir near Bell Rapids in Hagerman and Centennial Park in Twin Falls.

Idaho Power Co. released the 10- to 12-inch trout, which were raised in the Hagerman Valley, including some with jaw tags. If anglers report catching a jaw-tagged fish, their names will be entered in a drawing for $1,000.

The utility company explained in a news release that more than 52,000 rainbow trout were released at C.J. Strike Reservoir south of Mountain Home, and an additional 19,000 fish were released into Lower Salmon Falls Reservoir and Centennial Park.

“Fish that aren’t caught right away can grow several inches per year, especially in C.J. Strike, which provides excellent food and habitat for trout and other game species,” according to the news release.

The utility company’s fish stocking program is part of its federal license agreement to operate hydroelectric facilities on the Snake River.