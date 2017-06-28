Idaho Power Repairs One of the Longest Outages in Gooding

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Crews restored power for Gooding customers Tuesday after Monday night's storms left more than 2200 customers in the dark. Officials told us a microburst around 5 p.m Monday knocked down seven power poles – six of which carried higher voltage near the Gooding substation on the south side of town. A portion of the highway was closed while three crews worked all night to put the power back on.

"[Crews had to] re-install those poles, re-install the wire, insulators, and then making sure everything was safe systematically to re–energize the line," explained Dan Olmstead, Idaho Power Communication Specialist. "Gooding's kind of had a rough go lately so I really want to thank our customers for their patience with that." Most customers got their power back just before noon with complete restoration by 1 p.m. Olmstead called it one of the longest outages they've dealt with.