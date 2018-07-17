Idaho Power Vehicle Auction Planned for Saturday

If you're in need of another vehicle and have plans to spend the weekend looking for one, you may be interested in a vehicle auction planned for Saturday.

The Idaho Power Vehicle Auction is scheduled for this Saturday, July 21, at Dealers Auto Auction of Idaho, 3323 Port St., Nampa.

Up for auction will be 34 vehicles and equipment, including cars, pickups, vans, snowmobiles, jet boats and trailers. Doors open at noon and the auction begins at 1 p.m.