Idaho Ranked Among Worst States For Summer Road Trips

Clearly there is some flaw in the methodology of this study if South Dakota and Ohio rank higher than Idaho.

Normally when we get the results of a study from WalletHub they are pretty spot on or at least the findings make sense, but not with this one. WalletHub ranks Idaho 27th on the list of best states for summer road trips. They based their methodology on gas prices, vehicle repair costs, price to camp, amount of vehicle thefts, and scenic byways. The only real factor there that should matter is the scenic byways - which Idaho ranked 5th at.

Sure I'm a bit bothered by their findings, but really we should be happy and let people think Idaho is terrible so they don't come here. Also, at least we aren't the worst. That honor goes to Rhode Island.