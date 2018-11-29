Idaho Really Loves Chocolate Christmas Treats

Candy, what's not to love - especially around Christmas? So many different types of sugary and sweet treats that we don't see the rest of the year. Do you have a favorite Christmas candy? The Candy Store website says Idaho is obsessed with chocolate. No surprise there right? But...

Source: CandyStore.com .

Specifically Idaho loves M&M candies the most. Then we love Hershey's Kisses and chocolate Santas. Chocolate is great, but those are candies we can get all year long. I would pick something like fudge, those hard candies you find at grandma's house, or even candy canes. Actually, I take that back. M&M's are better than those last two but fudge is still at the top of my list.

What's your favorite Christmas candy?