Idaho Recognized for Unique Camping Alternatives

A woman I used to work with told me she used to enjoy tent camping many years ago.

She says she now looks back on those days and wonders what she was thinking. Her family liked to pitch tents in areas known for bear traffic.

Many years ago I was camping with my daughter in a cabin in the mountains. A bear walked through the front yard just after sunrise and checked out our fire pit. We’d been roasting marshmallows the previous night. A cabin offers a little more safety and if money was no object I’d prefer an RV.