Idaho Rep. Heather Scott Previews Legislative Session

There are currently 9 Idaho State Legislators known as “Liberty Legislators”.

The unofficial leader of this unofficial caucus is State Representative Heather Scott from North Idaho

They consider themselves strict adherents to state and federal constitutions. Thursday night they hosted a public presentation for 240 people at a ballroom in Meridian. A whopping 24,000 people plus watched the event streaming live at Facebook.

The 9, seven serving in the House and two in the Senate, issued some warnings about legislative surprises. They also made several proposals about what actions they would like to see adopted.