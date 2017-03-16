Idaho Rep. Priscilla Giddings on KLIX
A few weeks ago, a Republican apparatchik from the Mini-Cassia region criticized me for being unprepared and lazy.
My guests certainly don’t believe it and I’m not sure being a member of the GOP means I’m a lickspittle. In one of his critiques, he pointed out the constitutional Republicans were a tiny minority in the State House of Representatives. So they are. They’ve also tripled in size this year. What happens if the number keeps tripling?
The newcomers don’t see themselves as being radicals. Priscilla Giddings is an Air Force and combat veteran and worked for U.S. Senator Mike Crapo. She’s among those nicknamed “The-6-Pack”. Representative Giddings joined us on Top Story. You can listen below to our conversation: