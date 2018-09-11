I've seen a lot of talk online again about people getting more telemarketer and robocalls over the last few weeks. I've been getting them too, maybe 3 or 4 a week. Sometimes they are obvious and it is from a phone number that looks almost the same as mine but off by a digit or two. Other times my phone will pop up saying it is probably a scam and warn me not to answer. But, once in a while it will just look like a regular number and I still don't answer it because who really still answers a phone call from an unknown number these days? It is still annoying though.

To get yourself off of the robocall lists, there are a few things you can do. First you should register your phone numbers with the FTC on their Do Not Call list. If you continue to receive unwanted solicitation calls you can then report numbers to the FTC for noncompliance.

Once in a while it will just look like a regular number and I still don't answer it because who really still answers a phone call from an unknown number these days?

One thing I just learned is that even if you are on the DNC list you can still be contacted by charities, political groups, debt collectors, and surveys.