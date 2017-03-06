Idaho Roads Ravaged by Weather

I’ve seen pictures and video post-flood of state road conditions, but didn’t realize how serious damage was until being an eyewitness. Saturday, I drove Route 30 from Twin Falls to Burley. The road in some spots is coated in debris from recent flooding. In some places, there are massive potholes and the damage stretches along the road for mile-after-mile.

When I reached Burley, I headed south to Oakley. The streets in the small community are ravaged by the weather. Driving is a hazard and I imagine even more so after sunset when you can’t see what’s always ahead. It was one of the subjects covered today on Top Story when we were joined by Randy Stapilus from Idaho Weekly Briefing.