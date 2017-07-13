Idaho Sawtooth Zone Elk Tags Sell Out Fast

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho wildlife officials say heavy demand for elk hunting permits in the Sawtooth Mountains area resulted in a quick sale in less than 30 minutes. According to Idaho Fish and Game the Idaho Sawtooth Zone Elk A and B tags in units 33 to 36 are completely sold out for this year. Officials began sales started 10 a.m. at vendor sites and sold out within minutes.

Sawtooth tags sold at Fish and Game offices and vendor locations sold out in approximately 10 minutes for A tags and 13 minutes for B tags. Tags sold via the Internet sold out in approximately 15 minutes for A tags and B tags.

496 tags were allotted for group A while group B had 1,290 tags. Other areas also sold out fast. Idaho Fish and Game says it is starting a waiting list in case someone gives up there tags before the season begins. Hunters can get on the list by emailing their names to licenses@idfg.idaho.gov or by calling Fish and Game’s licensing division at 208-334-2592.