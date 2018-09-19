BOISE, Idaho – The Idaho State Tax Commission said on Wednesday it will extend the deadlines to file and pay taxes for victims of Hurricane Florence in North Carolina and elsewhere.

Taxpayers from designated disaster areas have until Jan. 31 to send any completed tax returns and payments due from Sept. 7, 2018, to the extended deadline. “Idaho is following the extended deadline set by the Internal Revenue Service,” a news release explained.

The extension is for all Idaho tax types, including income tax, sales tax, fuels tax, and income tax withholding. The extension applies to individuals and businesses in the disaster areas, as well as to those whose tax records are located there. … Affected taxpayers should write “HURRICANE FLORENCE” in red ink at the top of their tax return to qualify for the extension. They should call the Tax Commission toll-free at (800) 972-7660 if they file electronically.

Further, taxpayers also should call the toll-free number if they: