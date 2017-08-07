Idaho Secretary of State Sends Voter Commission Public Records Form, Bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho's Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has sent President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud an official public records request form and a bill for $20.

Denney has maintained he will treat the commission's request for detailed voter information as a public records request, meaning Idaho's Public Records Law — included in the "Transparent and Ethical Government" section of state code — will guide his response. Denney said Friday that commission officials will need to pay $20 for the state's voter rolls, fill out the public records request form and sign a disclaimer promising not to use the data for commercial uses.