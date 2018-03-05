Idaho Senate Bill Proposes Protection for People Helping Pets in Danger
Idaho Senate Bill 1244 (aa) wants to give protection to people who give aid to pets stuck in vehicles.
The bill states: "a person is immune from civil liability for entry, including forced entry and any resulting property damage, into a motor vehicle for the purpose of removing a pet from a vehicle..."
The stipulation is that the person has to truly believe that the pet is in imminent danger of death or serious harm. Before forcing your way in to the vehicle, there must be at least an effort to contact police. And if it does get to that point, police must be called immediately after entering.
The signs and symptoms of a pet that may be in imminent danger from overheating in a vehicle is excessive drooling, heavy panting and disorientation.