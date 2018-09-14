Idaho Sheriffs Back Medicaid Expansion

Some Idahoans appear surprised their local Sheriff supports Medicaid expansion.

The argument from Sheriffs is, it will keep people out of emergency rooms and if healthier they may be less likely to turn to crime

The Idaho Sheriff’s Association , overwhelmingly is filled with members elected as Republicans. The party is opposed to the idea. One GOP Legislator told me nobody really knows what expansion will cost.

Supporters believe it will ultimately save money as the poor will get better preventative healthcare.

I would describe the argument this way: Fewer backaches mean fewer people buying painkillers from street corner dealers.

Facebook reaction I’ve seen suggests many constituents believe law enforcement shouldn’t get involved with an endorsement.