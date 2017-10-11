Idaho Shows You How To Make Potato Doughnuts With a Caramel Glaze (WATCH)

I normally despise people that share recipes on Facebook. Guess what I'm doing? That's right. My hypocrisy knows no bounds.

Blame this on the Idaho Potato Commission . They have unleashed this recipe for potato doughnuts with a caramel glaze . Goodbye, sweet diet. It was nice knowing you.

Go check out the full instructions for all the ingredients you need , but here are the instructions from the Idaho Potato Commission people on how to make these things happen.

Dissolve yeast in warm water, set aside. Cream sugar and shortening. Beat in cold potatoes, eggs, cooled milk, yeast, water, salt and lemon zest. Mix in flour adding just enough to make a soft dough. Knead well. Place dough in greased bowl; cover and let rise in warm place until doubled in bulk. Roll out dough to 1/2 inch thickness. Cut with a well-floured cutter. Let rise uncovered about 30 minutes. Deep fry in oil heated to 375° F. Drain on paper towels. Dip hot doughnuts into the warm Salted Caramel and sprinkle each Idaho® Potato Doughnut Hole with a few flakes of Maldon Salt.

There are another handful of steps you'll need for the caramel glaze part .

I will admit this is a lot of work for tiny potato doughnut holes, but you can't argue with the video or pictures. It does appear to be well worth it. Check out the Idaho Potato Commission's evil food plans for this dish on their page .