Idaho Sportsmen Reminded of Annual Access/Depredation Fee

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Anglers and other sportsmen will find they'll be handing out a little more money for licenses this year. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is reminding Idahoans and non-residents of the new $5 Access/Depredation fee that must be paid once a year. But, buyers will only have to pay the fee once on an annual license that is good for the whole calendar year and expires on the December 31. IDF&G says if a person buys multiple licenses this year they'll only be charged once for the Access/Depredation Fee. However, if the license runs from 2018 to 2019 the hunter or angler will have to pay for the fee again in 2019, the new calendar year. Part of the fee helps pay for access to private lands for hunters and fisherman to public lands that are otherwise inaccessible without agreements with private entities. The other part helps pay for compensations to private landowners when wildlife damages their property. Out of state buyers will pay $10 for the new fee, although seniors and children can get a discount.