Idaho State Museum Worth the Trip

The “new” Idaho State Museum is a good place to spend some free time. It’s large enough where you can envision it expanding and the kids will love the interactive exhibits.

I spent 90 minutes wandering through the place over the weekend.

You can see some of what’s on display by clicking here .

The only place where you can’t take pictures is in the painting gallery. Which you need to see! Some of the paintings are nearly 150 years old and many others are from the early years of the last century. You get a serious feel for the pioneering experience.

At the wall representing the Big Burn I actually believe I felt heat as the computerized film advanced.

Then outside I wandered a bit and soaked in a beautiful fall day.