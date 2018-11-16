BLACK FOOT, Idaho (KLIX) Four people have been placed behind bars by Idaho State Police after an officer involved shooting in Montana earlier this week. According to Idaho State Police Kolby Schmidt, Michael Holloway and Shannon Marengo, all of Montana, were located at the Fort Hall Casino Wednesday after being alerted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Officials; a fourth person, Angie Ahern-Krogstead, of California, was arrested on allegations associated with the incident. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, at around 7:10 p.m. a deputy tried to stop a car with unreadable registration on Interstate 15, but the suspects in the car, a blue Chrysler sedan, did not stop and allegedly shot multiple times at the deputy, who was not injured. ISP learned the suspects may have switched into a Nissan car that was located at Fort Hall Casino. Schmidt is facing charges of second level trafficking heroin, unlawful possession of a firearm, and a felony warrant. Holloway is charged with grand theft for a stolen firearm, possession of methamphetamine. Marengo is facing charges of trafficking heroin and a felony warrant. Ahern-Krogstead is charged with possession of meth and possession of cocaine. All have been booked into the Bannock County Jail with more charges pending in Montana. According to ISP, four firearms, about $13,000 in cash, heroin, meth, cocaine, and paraphernalia were seized.