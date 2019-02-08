Idaho State Police Mourn Passing of Former Leader

(KLIX) – Idaho State Police officers are mourning the passing of one of their own.

Col. A. Rich Humpherys, who joined the state police force in 1958, died on Thursday, ISP said in a news release on Friday, calling him “a dedicated public servant.”

Humpherys served in the U.S. Navy prior to joining the police force. As a member of the state police, he served as a trooper in various ranks and was appointed ISP superintendent in 1986. He retired in 1991.

ISP Director Col. Kedrick Wills said in a statement that the thoughts of his officers across the state are with Shirley and the entire Humpherys family.

"Col. Humpherys was a wonderful, charismatic man who was a true example of Idaho's finest,” he said. “It's clear he never forgot his roots as a son of Horseshoe Bend and his hardworking, down-to-earth cowboy ethic was always with him.

“We think of him as a giant upon whose shoulders we're all standing today. He was the man we needed at the time he served and, frankly, he was the type of person we'd love to have in our ranks in the future."