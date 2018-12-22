Idaho State Police Seize 800 Pounds of Pot Worth $3 Million

DUBOIS, Idaho (KLIX) A traffic stop in north Idaho resulted in the seizure of $3 million dollars worth of marijuana. According to Idaho State Police, 37-year-old Jonathan Speckman, of Hainsville, Illinois, was stopped for a traffic violation on December 15, on Interstate 15 north of Dubois. During the stop a ISP K-9 drug dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs. Troopers were able to get a search warrant for the pickup and trailer and found more than 800 pounds of marijuana inside. Speckman is facing charges of trafficking marijuana and booked into the Clark County Jail.

