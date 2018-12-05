Idaho State Police Warn of Scam Targeting Sex Offenders

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho State Police say a scam is targeting people listed on the Sex Offender Registry in Idaho and other states. According to ISP, a caller will pose as law enforcement and tell the sex offender that their registration is missing or out-of-date. The caller then threatens the offender with arrest unless they bring a gift/money card to a specific location other than the local law enforcement's registration office. Another related scam tells the offender to buy a money card and give them the number over the phone to avoid arrest. The scammers even go as far as to leave a call back number with a message that sounds like an authentic law enforcement agency. ISP says those on the Sex Offender list should not follow the scammers instructions and report it to local law enforcement.

