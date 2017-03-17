Idaho State Rep. Ron Nate on KLIX

The Republican Rebellion joined us, again, on Top Story.

Representative Ron Nate spent some time with us and offered some legislative highlights and warnings.

It’s what I jokingly refer to as the members of the State House of Representatives who sometimes run afoul of party leaders. Representative Ron Nate spent some time with us and offered some legislative highlights and warnings. You can listen at the posted video. I also wanted to mention a couple of other related issues. One, there is a web presence within Idaho to open the process. The same is true in other states far worse than here.