Idaho State Senator Appointed to Lead Veteran Services

“I care deeply about the men and women who have served in our armed forces, as well as their families. I understand the sacrifice they make and I share their desire to serve our country and our communities,” Hagedorn said in a prepared statement. “I’m grateful for this chance to help ensure the appreciation we feel for our military veterans is manifested every day in our State policies, programs and priorities. I look forward to working in this new capacity with all the great veterans’ organizations throughout Idaho.”