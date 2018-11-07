Idaho Students Encouraged to Show Their Future With Art

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho students are invited to share their visions of the future through an art contest. The Idaho Department of Education says students in grades 7 through 12 can participate in the Investing in My Future Art Contest that ends on December 1. Students are asked to share what they see in their future after high school, such as college or work. The winning piece of art will be published by the department and placed on the website. Here are the guidelines to participate:

Entrants must be public school students, grades 7-12. Artwork should visualize the student’s dreams for his or her future after high school.

Artwork should not include copyrighted images

Artwork should be submitted in an 8.5” x 11” portrait format.

Artwork must be labeled with name of student, grade of student, teacher name, and the district and school that the student attends

Students may use any medium, or combination of mediums, they choose (i.e. paint, pencil, digital, etc.). Students must be advised that entry into this contest waives all copyrights of their entries, and gives the State Department of Education to republish the art without compensation. Artwork will not be returned. Winning entries will be displayed in a State Department of Education publication, and on the SDE website, www.sde.idaho.gov . Submissions must be postmarked by December 1, 2018 and mailed to:

Idaho State Department of Education

Attn: Kelly Everitt

P.O. Box 83720

Boise, ID 83720-0027

Questions may be directed to Kelly Everitt at 208-332-6818 or keveritt@sde.idaho.gov.